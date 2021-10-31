Pharrell Inducts Kraftwerk at 2021 Rock Hall Ceremony: Watch

Pharrell honored Kraftwerk at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in a recorded video speech presenting them with a Music Excellence Award. It was followed by a video tribute featuring Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore, LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy, the Human League’s Philip Oakey, and Darryl McDaniels of Run-DMC. Check out the video tribute—and Pharrell’s intro—below.

LL Cool J, Billy Preston, Randy Rhoads were also recognized this year with Music Excellence Awards. Eminem joined LL for a rendition of “Rock the Bells,” and both Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson paid tribute to Carole King, who was inducted for a second time this year as a solo artist.

Read “Remembering Florian Schneider, Who Brought Sonic Perfectionism and Humor to Kraftwerk” on the Pitch.

