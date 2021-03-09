Phoebe Bridgers Enlists Jackson Browne for New Version of “Kyoto”: Listen

Phoebe Bridgers has recorded two tracks for the Spotify Singles series. First, she’s shared a new version of her Punisher single “Kyoto,” now featuring iconic singer-songwriter Jackson Browne. The second offering is a cover of John Prine’s “Summer’s End,” featuring backing vocal from Maria Taylor. Hear both songs below.

Bridgers recently sang “Kyoto” with Jackson Browne at the 2021 Tibet House US Benefit Concert. And, last year, she played a solo acoustic version of “Summer’s End” for a Sirius XMU Session.

Phoebe Bridgers is up for four Grammys this year, including Best New Artist, Best Alternative Album (for Punisher), and Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance (both for “Kyoto”). The 2021 Grammys take place Sunday, March 14, at 8 p.m. Eastern.

