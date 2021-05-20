Phoebe Bridgers Is in Jackson Browne’s Video for New Song “My Cleveland Heart”: Watch

Jackson Browne has announced his next studio album Downhill From Everywhere, which arrives July 23 via his own Inside Recordings. Today, he’s shared the music video for his new single “My Cleveland Heart,” which features a cameo by Phoebe Bridgers. Watch Bridgers assist with Browne’s robotic heart transplant in the Alissa Torvinen–directed clip below (via Rolling Stone).

Alissa Torvinen directed Phoebe Bridgers’ “I Know the End” video. She said in a press release:

What an honor to collaborate with Jackson. His creativity is inspiring, not solely in music, but in everything he puts his energy into. We came up with a script for the video very serendipitously, and Phoebe joining us was a wonderful surprise. The way she received Jackson’s heart and the shot of her watching from the wings… perfectly dark and poetic and Phoebe.

“My Cleveland Heart” was co-written with Browne’s longtime guitarist Val McCallum, who stars in the visual alongside Browne’s other bandmates Greg Leisz, Jeff Young, Mauricio Lewak, and Bob Glaub, as well as Pete Thomas and Dave Faragher.

Of Downhill From Everywhere, Browne said: “There’s a deep current of inclusion running through this record. I think that idea of inclusion, of opening yourself up to people who are different than you—that’s the fundamental basis for any kind of understanding in this world.”

Phoebe Bridgers and Jackson Browne have collaborated a couple of times in the past: In 2018, they linked up for a cover of “Christmas Song,” and, earlier this year, Bridgers enlisted Browne for a new version of her Punisher single “Kyoto.”

Revisit Pitchfork’s “The 8 Best Music Videos of July 2020,” featuring “I Know the End” at No. 3.