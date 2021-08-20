Phoebe Bridgers Shares New “Kyoto” Remixes: Listen

Phoebe Bridgers has shared three new remixes of her Punisher single “Kyoto.” The track has been reworked by Glitch Gum (who previously covered “Kyoto”), Bartees Strange, and the Marías. Check out the new tracks below.

Of his remix, which is basically a cover, Bartees Strange said: “I wanted to find a way to make this song hit in a completely different way, but still retain some of the big and small moments that make the song special to me. At first I was thinking through how I could use the stems, but the more I got into it the more I wanted to take it somewhere else entirely. Crushing tune, glad I could mess around with it.”

Phoebe Bridgers will perform at Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 at Union Park in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets are on sale now.