Pi’erre Bourne Shares New Song “4U”: Listen

Rapper and producer Pi’erre Bourne has shared a new song called “4U,” which arrives today with a new video directed by Nathan R. Smith. Watch it below.

Bourne’s last full-length was 2019’s The Life of Pi’erre 4, which arrived shortly after his Young Nudy collaboration Sli’merre. He recently produced “Bad Boy,” a collaboration between Young Thug and the late Juice WRLD.

