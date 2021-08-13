PinkPantheress Shares New Song “Just for Me”: Listen

PinkPantheress, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter and TikTok sensation, has shared a new song. It’s called “Just for Me” and it’s produced by Mura Masa. In a statement, PinkPantheress said her single is “based around unhealthy obsession.” Give it a listen below.

PinkPantheress was born in Bath, England and is now a university student based in London. She is signed with Elektra Records and Parlophone Records. Last month, PinkPantheress released her single “Passion.” And, earlier this summer, she hopped on a track by GoldLink titled “Evian.”