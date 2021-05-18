Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 Lineup and Dates Announced

Pitchfork is incredibly excited to announce the return of the Pitchfork Music Festival, taking place Friday, September 10 through Sunday, September 12 at Chicago’s Union Park. Our 15th anniversary event will be headlined by Erykah Badu, St. Vincent, and Phoebe Bridgers, and will feature performances by Big Thief, Angel Olsen, Flying Lotus, Animal Collective, Kim Gordon, Thundercat, Yaeji, Danny Brown, the Fiery Furnaces (their first show in over a decade), Waxahatchee, Cat Power, Jay Electronica, black midi, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, DJ Nate, Jamila Woods, Caroline Polachek, Yves Tumor, and many, many more. Find the full lineup, broken down by day, below.

To ensure the health and safety of guests, artists, and staff, the Pitchfork Music Festival will adhere to the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 protocol, and will keep attendees updated as federal, state, and local regulations evolve. For the latest safety guidelines, visit Pitchfork Music Festival’s Health and Safety page.

Tickets are on sale now. Three-day passes are $195 and single-day passes are $90. The Pitchfork PLUS upgrade, including a range of exclusive amenities, is $385 for a three-day pass and $185 for a single-day pass. If the festival is postponed or rescheduled due to COVID-19, ticket buyers can keep their passes for the new dates or request a refund. More details are available here.

For more information and the latest updates, visit PitchforkMusicFestival.com or Facebook.com/PitchforkMusicFestival and follow the fest on Instagram and Twitter.

See you in the park!

Friday, September 10

Phoebe Bridgers

Big Thief

Animal Collective

The Fiery Furnaces

Yaeji

black midi

Hop Along

Kelly Lee Owens

Ela Minus

DEHD

The Soft Pink Truth

DJ Nate

Dogleg

Armand Hammer

Saturday, September 11

St. Vincent

Angel Olsen

Kim Gordon

Ty Segall & Freedom Band

Waxahatchee

Jay Electronica

Jamila Woods

Georgia Anne Muldrow

Faye Webster

Amaarae

Maxo Kream

Divino Niño

Bartees Strange

Horsegirl

Sunday, September 12

Erykah Badu

Flying Lotus

Thundercat

Danny Brown

Cat Power

Andy Shauf

Caroline Polachek

Yves Tumor

The Weather Station

Mariah the Scientist

oso oso

KeiyaA

Special Interest

Cassandra Jenkins