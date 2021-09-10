Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 Livestream: Angel Olsen, Jamila Woods, Waxahatchee, Phoebe Bridgers, and More

Pitchfork is excited to announce that we’ll be live streaming sets from Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 in Chicago’s Union Park. The livestreams are presented by White Claw and DoorDash. You can catch sets all weekend on Pitchfork.com and YouTube. For the first time, this year’s live stream also includes conversations between Pitchfork editors and festival artists as part of Backstage DashPass presented by DoorDash. The livestream will also contain celebratory moments captured on the White Claw FanCam.

Among the acts streaming this weekend are Angel Olsen, Jamila Woods, Waxahatchee, Faye Webster, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, the Weather Station, Maxo Kream, Caroline Polachek, DJ Nate, and more. Find the daily streaming schedule below.

The Pitchfork Music Festival livestream is in partnership with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to raise funds and awareness to end hunger. The Food Depository is Chicago’s food bank, serving a network of more than 700 partner organizations and programs that includes food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and mobile distributions.

Single-day GA tickets are still available for Pitchfork Music Festival 2021. Get your tickets now.

Friday, September 10

1:00 p.m.: Armand Hammer

1:45 p.m.: Dogleg

2:30 p.m.: Dehd

2:45 p.m.: DJ Nate

3:30 p.m.: Kelly Lee Owens (in conversation)

4:00 p.m.: The Soft Pink Truth

4:45 p.m.: Fiery Furnaces (in conversation)

6:00 p.m.: Dehd (in conversation)

6:15 p.m.: Animal Collective

7:15 p.m.: DJ Nate (in conversation)

8:30 p.m. Phoebe Bridgers

Saturday, September 11

1:45 p.m.: Bartees Strange

2:45 p.m.: Maxo Kream

3:20 p.m.: Amaarae

3:30 p.m.: Bartees Strange (in conversation)

4:00 p.m.: Faye Webster

4:15 p.m.: Waxahatchee

4:45 p.m.: Maxo Kream (in conversation)

5:15 p.m.: Ty Segall & Freedom Band

5:15 p.m.: Georgia Anne Muldrow

6:00 p.m.: Waxahatchee (in conversation)

6:30 p.m.: Jamila Woods

7:15 p.m.: Georgia Anne Muldrow (in conversation)

7:25 p.m.: Angel Olsen

Sunday, September 12

1:00 p.m.: Tomberlin

2:45 p.m.: Oso Oso

3:20 p.m. Mariah the Scientist

3:30 p.m.: Caroline Polachek (in conversation)

4:00 p.m.: The Weather Station

4:15 p.m.: Caroline Polachek

4:45 p.m.: Thundercat (in conversation)

6:00 p.m.: Danny Brown (in conversation)

7:15 p.m.: The Weather Station (in conversation)