Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 Set Times Revealed

This year’s Pitchfork Music Festival is just one month away! The fest runs from September 10 through September 12 at Chicago’s Union Park. Phoebe Bridgers will headline Friday, September 10, while St. Vincent headlines Saturday, September 11, and Erykah Badu delivers the headlining set on Sunday, September 12.

Now, we’re happy to reveal the festival’s full schedule. Below, find out when to expect sets and performances from artists like Jay Electronica, Flying Lotus, Angel Olsen, Thundercat, Danny Brown, Cat Power, Yaeji, Big Thief, Hop Along, Kim Gordon, and so many more.

Weekend passes are sold out, but you can head over to Lyte to snag a 3-day GA or PLUS pass! Single-day tickets to Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 are on sale for $90 a day, too. Get your Pitchfork Fest 2021 tickets here.

Pitchfork Music Festival 2021

(All times listed in Central Standard Time)

Friday, September 10

1:00-1:40pm: Armand Hammer (Green)

1:45-2:25pm: Dogleg (Red)

2:30-3:15pm: Dehd (Green)

2:45-3:30pm: DJ Nate (Blue)

3:20-4:10pm: Hop Along(Red)

4:00-4:45pm: The Soft Pink Truth (Blue)

4:15-5:10pm: black midi (Green)

5:15-6:10pm: Fiery Furnaces (Red)

5:15-6:00pm: Ela Minus (Blue)

6:15-7:15pm: Animal Collective (Green)

6:30-7:15pm: Kelly Lee Owens (Blue)

7:25-8:25pm: Big Thief (Red)

7:45-8:30pm: Yaeji (Blue)

8:30-9:50pm: Phoebe Bridgers (Green)

Saturday, September 11

1:00-1:40pm: Horsegirl (Green)

1:45-2:25pm: Bartees Strange (Red)

2:30-3:15pm: Divino Niño (Green)

2:45-3:30pm: Maxo Kream (Blue)

3:20-4:10pm: Amaarae (Red)

4:00-4:45pm: Faye Webster (Blue)

4:15-5:10pm: Waxahatchee (Green)

5:15-6:10pm: Ty Segall & Freedom Band (Red)

5:15-6:00pm: Georgia Anne Muldrow (Blue)

6:15-7:15pm: Kim Gordon (Green)

6:30-7:15pm: Jamila Woods (Blue)

7:25-8:25pm: Angel Olsen (Red)

7:45-8:30pm: Jay Electronica (Blue)

8:30-9:50pm: St. Vincent (Green)

Sunday, September 12

1:00-1:40pm: Cassandra Jenkins (Green)

1:45-2:25pm: Special Interest (Red)

2:30-3:15pm: KeiyaA (Green)

2:45-3:30pm: oso oso (Blue)

3:20-4:10pm: Mariah the Scientist (Red)

4:00-4:45pm: The Weather Station (Blue)

4:15-5:10pm: Caroline Polachek (Green)

5:15-6:10pm: Thundercat (Red)

5:15-6:00pm: Yves Tumor (Blue)

6:15-7:15pm: Danny Brown (Green)

6:30-7:15pm: Andy Shauf (Blue)

7:25-8:25pm: Flying Lotus (Red)

7:45-8:30pm: Cat Power (Blue)

8:30-9:50pm: Erykah Badu (Green)