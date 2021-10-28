Pitchfork Music Festival London Announce Album Launch Show and Livestream With Metronomy

Today, Pitchfork is announcing the final act to complete its lineup of very special events for Pitchfork Music Festival London. Metronomy will play an exclusive show at London’s Colour Factory on November 11. Purchase global virtual tickets—or sign up for a chance to be there in person—here.

The news follows today’s announcement of the band’s new album Small World (out February 18) and the release of their new single “It’s Good to Be Back.”

The inaugural edition of Pitchfork Music Festival London is now just under two weeks away, with anticipated performances from a diverse range of over 50 artists around various iconic spaces in the city across 5 days from November 10-14. Concerts by artists including Stereolab (with Girl Band, Beak>, and more), Anna Meredith, Moses Boyd, Black Midi, and Tirzah have very few remaining tickets, which are available here.

The London festival will run back-to-back with Pitchfork Music Festival Paris, now in its 10th year and taking place from November 16-20. Tickets are available here.