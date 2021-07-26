Pitchfork Music Festival Teams With the Greater Chicago Food Depository as Nonprofit Partner

Pitchfork Music Festival is happy to announce a new partnership with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to raise funds and awareness for ending hunger. The Food Depository is Chicago’s food bank, serving a network of more than 700 partner organizations and programs that includes food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and mobile distributions.
A portion of the Pitchfork Music Festival’s 2021 proceeds will be donated to the Food Depository. Kate Maehr, the Food Depository’s executive director and CEO, said in a statement:
Contributions to the organization can also be made through Pitchfork Music Festival’s Virtual Food Drive, which will run until September 13, 2021. Plus, the Food Depository will be on-site at the festival conducting volunteer sign-up and hosting small giveaways. To volunteer to help pack meals for the Food Depository, register online here.
For more information and the latest updates, visit PitchforkMusicFestival.com or Facebook.com/PitchforkMusicFestival and follow the fest on Instagram and Twitter.