Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?” Is Orange Cassidy’s New AEW Entrance Theme

Pixies’ classic Surfer Rosa song “Where Is My Mind?” is the new entrance theme music for All Elite Wrestling’s extremely laidback star Orange Cassidy. Known for wrestling in sunglasses with his hands in his pockets, Cassidy was named the Most Popular Wrestler of 2020 by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

“A few weeks ago, I played it for him, he said he loved it. I asked if he wanted to me to try to license it, he gave me his ‘thumbs up,’” AEW CEO Tony Khan said in a statement to Pitchfork. “I signed a multiyear agreement to use the song, and every use of the song in AEW will live in our content library forever in perpetuity.”

In recent months, AEW—a promotion founded in 2019—has spent money to license Tom Waits’ “Ol’ 55” for a tribute to the late Brodie Lee and Baltimora’s “Tarzan Boy” for Jungle Boy’s entrance. Khan says that he tried for “about half a year” to license Jefferson Starship’s “Jane” for Orange Cassidy (because of the wrestler’s affiliation with the song on the independent wrestling scene), but never received a “formal response or any indication that they were interested.”

The practice of licensing established popular songs as entrance music is rare in major wrestling promotions. WWE’s entrance themes are largely done by an in-house music team. Major stars are sometimes commissioned to create new songs entirely; Snoop Dogg has remixed entrance themes for wrestlers in both WWE and AEW. WWE licensed Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality” for CM Punk and Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation” for Ronda Rousey, but, overall, very few wrestlers walk out to well-known, established, or popular songs. The Road Warriors often had to settle for a knock-off of Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man.”

Pitchfork has reached out to Pixies’ representatives. 4AD, the label that released the song, offered Pitchfork no comment.