PJ Harvey Announces Vinyl Reissue of The Peel Sessions 1991-2004

PJ Harvey has announced a new vinyl reissue of The Peel Sessions 1991-2004. The live recording compilation collects the singer-songwriter’s various performances on BBC Radio 1 DJ John Peel’s radio show from the early ’90s through the beginning of the aughts. It was originally released in 2006, two years after Peel’s death, and has been remastered under the guidance of longtime Harvey collaborator John Parish. The vinyl reissue arrives May 28 via UMe/Island.

At the time of the album’s release, PJ Harvey wrote a tribute to Peel in the liner notes. “More than I would ever care to admit for fear of embarrassment to both sides, but I sought his approval always,” it read. “It mattered. Every Peel Session I did, I did for him. It is with much love that I chose these songs, in his memory. A way of saying ‘Thank You,’ once more. Thank You, John.”

PJ Harvey has been slowly reissuing much of her discography on vinyl over the past year, beginning with her debut Dry.

