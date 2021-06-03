PJ Harvey & John Parish Announce A Woman a Man Walked By Vinyl Reissue

PJ Harvey & John Parish are reissuing their 2009 album A Woman a Man Walked By. Co-produced by the duo and mixed by Flood, the album is the latest entry in Harvey’s discography to be re-released on vinyl. The reissue was mastered by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under Parish’s guidance. It arrives July 23 via UMe/Island.

A Woman a Man Walked By was the second collaborative album between Harvey and Parish, preceded by Dance Hall at Louse Point in 1996. The music was written and performed by Parish, while Harvey provided vocals and lyrics.

