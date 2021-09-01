Playboi Carti Shares New “Sky” Video: Watch

Playboi Carti has announced his first full headline tour since 2018, and it’s a big one. The Narcissist tour kicks off October 14 in Nashville, Tennessee, and he’ll play a new city most nights until the tour wraps in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 23. Check out the dates below and on his website.

Last month, Carti featured on Abra’s “Unlock It.” Earlier this year, he released a video for Whole Lotta Red song “Sky” in which he and his pals wreak havoc at a grocery store. The album came out last Christmas.

Playboi Carti:

10-14 Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

10-15 Charlotte, NC – Bojangles Coliseum

10-17 Gainesville, FL – Stephen C. O’Connell Center

10-19 Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center

10-20 Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater

10-22 New Orleans, LA – Champions Square

10-23 Houston, TX – NRG Arena

10-24 San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum

10-26 Austin, TX – H-E-B Center

10-27 Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre

11-02 Allen, TX – Allen Event Center

11-04 El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

11-05 Mesa, AZ (Phoenix) – Mesa Amphitheatre

11-06 Inglewood, CA (LA) – The Forum

11-09 San Diego, CA – Sycuan Stage

11-11 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11-13 Portland, OR – Theatre Of The Clouds

11-14 Everett, WA (Seattle) – Angel of The Winds Arena

11-15 Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

11-18 Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair

11-19 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater (AEG)

11-23 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

11-24 Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

11-26 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

11-27 St. Charles, MO (St.Louis) – The Family Arena

11-28 Independence, MO (Kansas City) – Cable Dahmer Arena

11-30 Indianapolis, IN – Indiana Farmers Coliseum

12-01 Cincinnati, OH – BB&T Arena

12-02 Canton, OH (Cleveland) – Canton Civic Center

12-04 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple

12-05 Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Event Center

12-07 Lowell, MA (Boston) – Tsongas Center

12-08 Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory

12-09 Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

12-10 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

12-14 Hartford, CT – XL Center

12-16 Kingston, RI – Ryan Center

12-17 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

12-18 Washington, D.C. – DC Armory

12-19 Philadelphia, PA – Liacouras Center

12-21 Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena

12-22 Greensboro, NC – Special Events Center

12-23 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena