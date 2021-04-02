Playboi Carti Shares New “Sky” Video: Watch

Playboi Carti has released the music video for his Whole Lotta Red song “Sky.” Directed by Nick Walker, the green-tinted visual finds Carti and his pals wreaking havoc at a grocery store. The visual is produced by Chad Tennies and Rachel Walden. Watch below.

Carti released the long-teased Whole Lotta Red on Christmas 2020. Shortly after the album’s release, he performed “Slay3r” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

