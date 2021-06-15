Polaris Prize 2021 Long List Announced: Weather Station, Yves Jarvis, CFCF, and More

The 2021 Polaris Music Prize Long List has been revealed. The Weather Station, Yves Jarvis, CFCF, Daniel Lanois, Helena Deland, Yu Su, Mustafa, the Besnard Lakes, Bernice, Cadence Weapon, Thanya Iyer, and more are up for the award, which annually honors the best Canadian album of the year, as determined by a panel of journalists, broadcasters, bloggers and programmers. Find the full list below. The Short List will be revealed on July 15.

Last year’s Polaris Prize was won by Backxwash; in previous years it was won by Haviah Mighty, Arcade Fire, Tanya Tagaq, Kaytranada, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Fucked Up, Feist, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Lido Pimienta, and Caribou.

Polaris Music Prize 2021 Long List:

Art Bergmann – Late Stage Empire Dementia

Bernice – Eau De Bonjourno

The Besnard Lakes – The Besnard Lakes Are the Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson – Theory of Ice

BIG|BRAVE – Vital

Cadence Weapon – Parallel World

Charlotte Cardin – Phoenix

CFCF – memoryland

Clairmont the Second – IT’S NOT HOW IT SOUNDS

Helena Deland – Someone New

DijahSB – Head Above The Waters

Kathleen Edwards – Total Freedom

Dominique Fils-Aimé – Three Little Words

Fiver with the Atlantic School of Spontaneous Composition – Fiver with the Atlantic School of Spontaneous Composition

Thanya Iyer – KIND

Yves Jarvis – Sundry Rock Song Stock

Rochelle Jordan – Play With the Changes

LAL – Meteors Could Come Down

Daniel Lanois – Heavy Sun

Thierry Larose – Cantalou

Russell Louder – Humor

Elliot Maginot – Easy Morning

Mustafa – When Smoke Rises

Laura Niquay – Waska Matisiwin

Nyssa – Girls Like Me

The OBGMs – The Ends

Dorothea Paas – Anything Can’t Happen

Klô Pelgag – Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs

Savannah Ré – Opia

Allison Russell – Outside Child

Julien Sagot – Sagot

Sargeant X Comrade – Magic Radio

Shabason, Krgovich & Harris – Philadelphia

Yu Su – Yellow River Blue

Julian Taylor – The Ridge

TEKE::TEKE – Shirushi

TOBi – Elements Vol. 1

Vagina Witchcraft – Vagina Witchcraft

The Weather Station – Ignorance

Zoon – Bleached Wavves