Pop Smoke’s New Album Faith Features Kanye West, Dua Lipa, Pusha T, and More

The next posthumous album from late Brooklyn drill rapper Pop Smoke, Faith, is out this Friday, July 16. Ahead of its release, the label Victor Victor Worldwide has revealed the tracklist: Contributors to Faith include Kanye West, Pusha T, Dua Lipa, Kid Cudi, Pharrell, Lil Tjay, Future, 21 Savage, Quavo and Takeoff of Migos, Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, 42 Dugg, and Bizzy Banks. Find the tracklist below.

Pop Smoke was 20 years old when he was killed in February 2020 at his house in Hollywood Hills. His first posthumous LP Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon was released later that year. The album was executive produced by 50 Cent and featured Future, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Quavo, Swae Lee, Roddy Ricch, and more.

