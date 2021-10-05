Porches Announces 2022 Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Back3School”: Watch

Porches—the musical project of Aaron Maine—is back with another new song from All Day Gentle Hold ! (which is out this Friday, October 8, via Domino). Following “Okay,” “Lately,” and “I Miss That,” he’s shared “Back3School” and its music video. He’s also announced a 2022 tour. Find those dates and watch the video below.

“This song is a mystery to me, impending doom mixed with total bliss,” Maine said of the new single. “The ‘back to school’ trope, but with an underlying anxiety that something might be terribly wrong, or maybe everything is just fine.”

Porches’ Pool was named one of Pitchfork’s “50 Best Albums of 2016.”

Porches: 2022 U.S. & EU Tour

​​03-21 Montreal, Quebec – Bar Le Ritz PDB

03-22 Toronto, Ontario – Lee’s Palace

03-24 Detroit, MI – El Club

03-25 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

03-26 Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club

03-28 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

03-29 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

03-31 Vancouver, British Columbia – Fox Cabaret

04-01 Seattle, WA – Neumos

04-02 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

04-04 San Francisco, CA – The Independent

04-05 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theater

04-06 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

04-08 Dallas, TX – House of Blues (Cambridge Room)

04-09 Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

04-10 Houston, TX – House of Blues (Bronze Peacock Room)

04-12 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

04-13 Nashville, TN – Exit/In

04-15 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

04-16 Washington, D.C. – Union Stage

04-18 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

04-19 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

04-21 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

04-22 Philadelphia, PA – The First Unitarian Church

05-13 London, England – Lafayette

05-16 Paris, France – La Maroquinerie

05-17 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Bitterzoet

05-18 Cologne, Germany – Artheater

05-19 Berlin, Germany – Privatclub