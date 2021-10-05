Porches Announces 2022 Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Back3School”: Watch

Porches—the musical project of Aaron Maine—is back with another new song from All Day Gentle Hold ! (which is out this Friday, October 8, via Domino). Following “Okay,” “Lately,” and “I Miss That,” he’s shared “Back3School” and its music video. He’s also announced a 2022 tour. Find those dates and watch the video below.
“This song is a mystery to me, impending doom mixed with total bliss,” Maine said of the new single. “The ‘back to school’ trope, but with an underlying anxiety that something might be terribly wrong, or maybe everything is just fine.”
Porches’ Pool was named one of Pitchfork’s “50 Best Albums of 2016.”
All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Porches:
03-21 Montreal, Quebec – Bar Le Ritz PDB
03-22 Toronto, Ontario – Lee’s Palace
03-24 Detroit, MI – El Club
03-25 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
03-26 Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club
03-28 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
03-29 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
03-31 Vancouver, British Columbia – Fox Cabaret
04-01 Seattle, WA – Neumos
04-02 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
04-04 San Francisco, CA – The Independent
04-05 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theater
04-06 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
04-08 Dallas, TX – House of Blues (Cambridge Room)
04-09 Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
04-10 Houston, TX – House of Blues (Bronze Peacock Room)
04-12 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
04-13 Nashville, TN – Exit/In
04-15 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
04-16 Washington, D.C. – Union Stage
04-18 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
04-19 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
04-21 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
04-22 Philadelphia, PA – The First Unitarian Church
05-13 London, England – Lafayette
05-16 Paris, France – La Maroquinerie
05-17 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Bitterzoet
05-18 Cologne, Germany – Artheater
05-19 Berlin, Germany – Privatclub