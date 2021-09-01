Portrayal of Guilt Announce New Album, Share New Song “Possession”: Listen

Portrayal of Guilt have signed to Run for Cover Records and have a new album on the way. The project is titled Christfucker and it’s out November 5. Listen to “Possession” from the record and see the full tracklist below.

Christfucker is the Texas post-hardcore group’s third record. It’s also their second of 2021, following January’s We Are Always Alone. Ben Greenberg produced the new album from guitarist/vocalist Matt King, drummer James Beveridge, and bassist Alex Stanfield.

Christfucker:

01 Intro to Christfucker

02 The Sixth Circle

03 Sadist

04 Fall from Grace

05 Dirge

06 Bed of Ash

07 The Crucifixion

08 Master/Slave

09 …Where the Suffering Never Ends

10 Possession