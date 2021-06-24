Posthumous Sam Mehran (Test Icicles) Solo Album Announced

A new posthumous album from late songwriter and producer Sam Mehran has been announced. Cold Brew compiles recordings that Mehran was working prior to his death; it was assembled by his friends Katie Wagner and Nicholas Weiss (Teengirl Fantasy), under guidance of his father, Abbas Mehran. The new album arrives July 28, on the three-year anniversary of Mehran’s passing, via Weird World. Below, listen to two songs from Cold Brew: the title track and another song called “Loungy.”

A founding member of Test Icicles, the band that featured Devonte Hynes (Blood Orange), Mehran also recorded and released music as Outer Limits Recordings and Outer Limitz. At the time of his death by suicide, he was mixing a collaborative project with Marion Belle that was later released as Marion Belle and Sam Mehran Present: MELT. A 2013 collection from Outer Limits Recordings—Singles, Demos & Rarities (2007-2010)—is also now available on streaming services.