Poté Announces New Album, Shares New Song With Damon Albarn: Listen

Poté, the Paris-based artist born Sylvern Mathurin, has announced a new album called A Tenuous Tale of Her. Out June 4 on Bonobo’s OUTLIER imprint, it includes a new song called “Young Lies” that features Damon Albarn. “I love it when tunes evolve like this one,” Albarn said of the song. Listen to the song, and find the album’s tracklist and artwork, below.

A Tenuous Tale of Her:

01 Under

02 Stare

03 Lows

04 Valley

05 Valley II [ft. Pierre Kwenders]

06 Pretty Penny’s Interlude

07 Open Up

08 Young Lies [ft. Damon Albarn]

09 Good2u [ft. INFAMOUSIZAK]

10 Plastic Prayers

11 Together