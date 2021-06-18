Preoccupations and Metz Announce Tour

Canadian punk bands Preoccupations and Metz are going on tour together later this year. The shows are scheduled to take place in the United States and Canada in November and December. Find the tour poster below.

Preoccupations last released New Material in 2018. Metz issued Atlas Vending last year. Below, see Metz play that album’s “A Boat to Drown In.”

