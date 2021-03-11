Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie to Publish Memoir Tenement Kid

Bobby Gillespie has announced his first memoir. Billed as the story of “a decade lost to Thatcherism and saved by acid house,” Tenement Kid will document the Primal Scream frontperson’s childhood in Glasgow and stint in the Jesus and Mary Chain, before concluding with Primal Scream’s landmark third album, 1991’s Screamadelica, and its subsequent tour. It’s out October 28, via White Rabbit.
Primal Scream’s latest album, Chaosmosis, was released in 2016.