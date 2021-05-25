Primavera Sound 2022 Lineup: Pavement, Massive Attack, Lorde, the Strokes, More

Primavera Sound has announced the lineup for its 2022 festival in Barcelona, which will span two weekends with different artists playing each. On the first weekend (June 2-4), headliners include Pavement, the Strokes, Massive Attack, Tame Impala, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Gorillaz, and Tyler, the Creator. The following weekend Lorde, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Interpol, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs are playing, with Massive Attack, Tyler, the Strokes, Tame Impala, and Gorillaz among returnees playing both weekends. Find the roster on the festival posters below; more artists will be announced in the coming months.

Some others playing the first weekend: Bikini Kill, Kacey Musgraves, Earl Sweatshirt, the National, Beck, Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, Jorja Smith, Beach House, Caribou, Shellac, Jamie xx, 100 gecs, Dinosaur Jr., Kim Gordon, Sharon Van Etten, King Krule, Yo La Tengo, Rina Sawayama, Big Freedia, Brockhampton, Fontaines D.C., Weyes Blood, Helado Negro, slowthai, Disclosure, Ben UFO, and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard. Several artists will also play indoor shows in Barcelona throughout the week.

At the second installment, Charli XCX and King Gizzard are among those playing second sets. You can also find Big Thief, Run The Jewels, M.I.A., Jay Electronica, Jessie Ware, Slowdive, Mogwai, Playboi Carti, Courtney Barnett, Brittany Howard, Dry Cleaning, Japanese Breakfast, Burna Boy, Clairo, Pa Salieu, India Jordan, Squid, Romy, Special Interest, Romy, Sky Ferriera, the Weather Station, Arooj Aftab, and Angel Bat Dawid.

On Sunday, June 12, the final weekend will close with a Brunch on the Beach party, also featuring live music. Most performances will take place at Barcelona’s Parc del Fòrum. The lineup is once again gender-balanced, according to a press release.

The festival last took place in 2019, with headlining sets from Solange, Tame Impala, Erykah Badu, and more. The 2020 edition of the festival was postponed and eventually canceled as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Primavera Sound attempted to return for 2021, but was canceled again due the ongoing pandemic.