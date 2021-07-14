Protomartyr, Featuring the Breeders’ Kelley Deal, Announce 2021 Tour

Protomartyr are going on a North American tour in November—a belated trek behind their 2020 album Ultimate Success Today. Joining the band’s lineup during this tour is Kelley Deal of the Breeders and R. Ring; Deal appeared on the band’s 2018 Consolation EP and 2015’s “Blues Festival.” The band has also shared the accompanying film for Ultimate Success Today. Watch it here, and find the tour dates below.

Read Pitchfork’s report from Protomartyr’s 2017 Detroit riverboat record release show.

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.