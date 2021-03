Pussy Riot have shared a new song called “Panic Attack” with a new music video. Helmed by director Asad J. Malik, the video was filmed on 106 cameras for an immersive AR experience rendered through a video game engine. Watch it below.

The new song arrives as the title track of a three-song Pussy Riot EP called Panic Attack. It also features their previous two singles, “TOXIC” (with Dorian Electra and produced by 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady) and “Sexist” (featuring Hofmannita).