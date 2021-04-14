Questlove Announces New Book Music Is History

Questlove has announced a new book, Music Is History, out this October via Abrams. The Roots drummer and DJ’s latest work is a nonfiction look at the last half-century of music, in which he writes about one song from every year since 1971. The years that overlap with Questlove’s own life will include anecdotes from his experiences as a young fan and musician.

In February, it was announced that Questlove would be directing a forthcoming documentary on Sly Stone. After his documentary Summer of Soul won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, it was picked up by Hulu and Searchlight Pictures for distribution. The film will open on July 2.

Revisit Pitchfork’s 2011 interview with the Roots bandleader.

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.