Questlove, Q-Tip, Bootsy Collins, Flea, More Remember Biz Markie

New York rap legend Biz Markie died today (July 16). He was 57. Now, Questlove, Q-tip, Bootsy Collins, Flea, and more have paid tribute to the late MC, DJ, and producer. Find their words of remembrance below.

Unverified news of Markie’s death spread on social media in the days before he died, and it was reported that he suffered a stroke related to his Type II Diabetes. He managed to survive until Friday evening, when his death was officially confirmed by his representative.

“Biz built me man,” Questlove wrote on Instagram. “In my early early stages it was Biz who taught me the REAL places to cop records….Biz taught me what cities had good digging…..Biz taught me where to collect 45s……Biz taught me where to collect 8TRACK TAPES!!”

Other tributes poured in from A-Trak, Wyclef, and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea, who said on Twitter: “All of my love to the one of a kind bringer of love and joy, the great Biz Markie. I will bang his records til the day I die and my heart will rejoice. I love you Biz.” And Adult Swim’s Jason Demarco noted that “Nobody has ever sounded like The Biz, and no one ever will.”