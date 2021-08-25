R.E.M. Announce 25th Anniversary Reissue of New Adventures in Hi-Fi

R.E.M. are reissuing their 1996 album New Adventures in Hi-Fi to mark its 25th anniversary. The remastered album is out October 29 (via Craft). The new deluxe edition of the album will include 13 B-sides and rarities, a 64-minute outdoor projection film, a 52-page hardcover book, archival photographs, and liner notes from the band, as well as Patti Smith, Thom Yorke, and producer Scott Litt. Below, listen to an alternate version of “Leave,” one of the rarities included in the collection.

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.