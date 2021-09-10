Radiohead Announce Kid A Mnesia “Exhibition” on PS5, Share Trailer: Watch

Radiohead have released a new video teasing a forthcoming online counterpart to their forthcoming Kid A Mnesia reissue package. They worked with namethemachine and Fortnite developers Epic Games to create the exhibition, which will be available as a download for Mac, PC, or the Playstation 5 through the Epic store. Take a look at the preview below.

In a press release, the exhibition is described as “an upside-down digital/analog universe created from Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood’s original artwork and audio design by Nigel Godrich.” The band announced the joint reissue of Kid A and Amnesiac with a glut of previously unreleased material in earlier this month, sharing “If You Say the Word” from the collection. It’s out November 5 via XL.