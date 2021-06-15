Radiohead Donate Kid A Test Pressing for Charity Raffle

A host of bands including Radiohead, Slowdive, Mogwai, and Florence + the Machine have donated rarities, instruments, signed merchandise, and more to a raffle supporting Gig Buddies. The charity, which has franchises across the United Kingdom, pairs volunteers with concert-goers who may be neurodivergent or have various learning abilities. The raffle is running alongside a livestream from Bristol Exchange this Sunday, June 20, featuring Mclusky, the comedian Stewart Lee, TV Priest, Willie J Healey, and others. Head here to find tickets for the stream and the raffle.

Radiohead’s contribution to the raffle is a test pressing of Kid A. Other prizes include a Slowdive guitar pedal and signed merch from Mogwai, Florence + the Machine, Sharon Van Etten, Idles, Beak>, Laura Marling, Metz, Young Fathers, Mclusky, and many more. An easy-to-read flyer compiling some of the raffle prizes can be found at Learning Disability Wales.