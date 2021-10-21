Radiohead’s Discography Is Now on Bandcamp

The majority of Radiohead’s catalog is now available on Bandcamp. Fans can listen to or purchase all nine of the band’s studio albums, the 2001 live album I Might Be Wrong, the King of Limbs remix album, 2007’s In Rainbows Disk 2, and the reissues OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017 and Kid A Mnesia. Find Bandcamp’s announcement below.

Radiohead have had a complicated relationship with streaming services. Back in 2013, the band pulled their music from Spotify, a platform that Thom Yorke called “the last desperate fart of a dying corpse.” The music eventually returned to Spotify, and Radiohead have since added various rarities to Spotify, Apple Music, and other digital streaming platforms. Radiohead also launched their own online archive, the Radiohead Public Library, in 2020.

Kid A Mnesia is Radiohead’s new box set, featuring Kid A, Amnesiac, and an album of previously unreleased material. So far, the band has unearthed “If You Say the Word” from the collection, which is out in full on November 5.

