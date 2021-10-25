Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood Shares New Songs From The Power of the Dog Soundtrack: Listen

Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead has shared two new songs from his forthcoming soundtrack to the Jane Campion film The Power of the Dog. Below, listen to “West” and “25 Years.”

Greenwood’s The Power of the Dog soundtrack is out digitally November 17 via Lakeshore Records and Invada Records. In a statement, Campion said, “Jonny Greenwood, our composer, is a genius. Simple as that.” Find a trailer for the film—which hits theaters November 17 and streams on Netflix on December 1—below.

The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a rancher named Phil Burbank. “The main thought I kept returning to was that this film is set in the modern era,” Jonny Greenwood said in a statement. “It’s too easy to assume any cowboy story takes place in the 19th century. There is so much culture in Phil’s character. He’s well read and it isn’t hard to imagine his taste in music being—alongside his proficiency on the banjo—very sophisticated. The pleasure in a character this complex and emotionally pent-up, is that it allows for complexity in some of the music, as well as simpler, sweeter things for his contrasting brother. Bouncing between these two characters, musically, generated a lot of ideas.”

On November 12, Jonny Greenwood will release his soundtrack for Pablo Larraín’s Spencer.