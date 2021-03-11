Raekwon and Ghostface Killah VERZUZ Battle Announced

By
star95radio
-
0
10


It’s a Wu-Tang family battle: Raekwon and Ghostface Killah have been announced as the next VERZUZ opponents. “Steel sharpen Steel,” Raekwon wrote. It happens on March 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern. It can be viewed the VERZUZ Instagram account or via the Triller app—the new parent company of VERZUZ

After closing out its first season with a sometimes tense face-off between Gucci Mane and Jeezy, VERZUZ returned in December with E-40 and Too $hort, followed by a twice-postponed battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole. D’Angelo led a solo VERZUZ set without any opponents—just his friends Method Man, Redman, H.E.R., and Keyon Harrold—at the end of February. 

Last fall, Raekwon announced that he had a new memoir, The Story of Raekwon, arriving in spring 2021, but a release date has not yet been announced. Ghostface Killah confirmed that he’s working on Supreme Clientele 2, the sequel to 1997’s Supreme Clientele, on Instagram in October.





Source link

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR