Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels Reschedule Tour for 2022

Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels have, once again, rescheduled their Public Service Announcement Tour. The shows, initially set for 2020 and then 2021, are now set to begin in March 2022. The North American trek is slated to wrap up in August 2022. Check out the tour poster below.

Rage Against the Machine announced their comeback shows, including a headlining slot at the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, in November 2019. The first concert was scheduled for March 26, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. It never happened due to the pandemic.

Run the Jewels released their latest album RTJ4 last year. Read Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of Rage Against the Machine’s The Battle of Los Angeles.

