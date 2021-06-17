Ratatat’s E.VAX Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

E.VAX—aka Ratatat’s Evan Mast—has announced a new solo album. The self-titled LP arrives August 27 via Because Music. Today, Mast has shared “Kast,” the second single from E.VAX. Watch the trippy visual for the song below; plus, find the video for the album opener “Rabindra.”

Mast recorded E.VAX at his home and in a friend’s art gallery in Montana. “One of my favorite moments over the past few years was riding on a scooter with my brother through a landscape of karst mountains in southern China,” Mast said of his new song and video. “I wanted this track to sound the way that felt. I started recording it in Brooklyn during the most intense part of lockdown last spring, and finished it a few months later in a barn at a friend’s place in Montana.”

Since his days as one half of Ratatat, Mast has produced for the likes of Kanye West, Kid Cudi, and JAY-Z. Of his new album, he said: “I used to be way more precious. A lot of this stuff on the record is about trying to skip the brain processes that can get in the way of making something that really feels sincere.”

E.VAX:

01 Rabindra

02 Karst

03 Always

04 What About You

05 Manila

06 Anything at All

07 Kolkata

08 Pretty Good

09 New Words

10 Little Lung

11 Koko

12 Actual Air