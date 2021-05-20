Rauw Alejandro Shares Video for New Song “Todo de Ti”: Watch

Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro has released a new single called “Todo de Ti.” The track arrives with a Marlon Peña–directed visual that features a cameo from Shaquille O’Neal. Check it out below.

“I like things that are different—I am not afraid to try new things,” Alejandro said in a press release. “My first album, Afrodisíaco, focused on my musical roots. But I would never want to limit myself to a single genre. I was in Puerto Rico and thought of experimenting with some creative sounds, crafting a single that would be perfect for the summer.”

“Todo de Ti” was produced by Mr. NaisGai. In the past, Alejandro has collaborated with Luis Fonsi, Camilo, Farruko, Sech, Selena Gomez, his childhood friend Anuel AA, and more.