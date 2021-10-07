Red Hot Chili Peppers Reveal 2022 Tour Dates

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced the dates for their promised 2022 world tour, their first with guitarist John Frusciante back in the band. They’d teased the news with a goofy video in September. The 32-city trek kicks off June 4 in Seville, Spain, and will include special guests such as the Strokes, Beck, HAIM, St. Vincent, Anderson .Paak, and more. Thundercat and King Princess will open on select dates. Tickets go on sale October 15. See the full string of dates, which includes a July leg in the United States, in the teaser clip below.

In December 2019, the band announced that guitarist John Frusciante was re-joining the group after a decade away, replacing Josh Klinghoffer. The newly reunited lineup performed together once last February, at a memorial concert assembled by the Tony Hawk Foundation.

