Redman Shares New Song “80 Barz”: Listen

Redman has shared a new song called “80 Barz.” The track arrives less than a week before his VERZUZ battle with Method Man, which will pit the iconic rappers against one another for a “How High 4/20 Special.” Listen to “80 Barz,” released in partnership with RIV MUSIC, below.
“Collaborating with RIV MUSIC doesn’t feel like a partnership,” Redman said in a press release. He continued:
In addition to releasing his new single, Redman has announced that his highly anticipated studio album Muddy Waters 2 will drop this summer. Redman and Method Man will face off on Tuesday, April 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern on VERZUZ’s Instagram account or via the Triller app.