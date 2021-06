Rema has shared the song “Soundgasm.” The London-produced track comes with a music video directed by Bobby Hanaford. Watch below.

According to a press release, “Soundgasm” will appear on Rema’s debut album. So far this year, the Nigerian artist has released “Bounce” and also featured on Jae5’s “Dimension” and Justine Skye’s “Twisted Fantasy.”

