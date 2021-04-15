Remi Wolf Announces New EP, Shares Sylvan Esso Remix of “Rufufus”: Listen

Remi Wolf has announced a new remix EP titled We Love Dogs!, which arrives May 5 via Island. Today, Wolf has shared a Sylvan Esso remix of the track “Rufufus.” The original first appeared on Wolf’s 2019 debut EP, You’re A Dog! Check out the new version below.

The new We Love Dogs! EP will feature reworked songs from Wolf’s 2020 I’m Allergic to Dogs! EP. Contributors to the project include Panda Bear, Beck, Hot Chip, Dominic Fike, Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Free Nationals, Tune-Yards, and Porches.

“This is very sick,” Wolf said of the forthcoming EP in a press release. “Half of these artists are ones I studied in school and have admired since I was a teenager. Needless to say I’m shook! I hope you dance, vibe, shower, and chill to these remixes! I hope you make a lasagna or an eggplant parmesan while you listen to them, too!!!”