RFK Jr. Almost Confronted by Fake Fed at Campaign Event in L.A.



Tik Tok/@teamkennedy2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a close call with a member of “law enforcement,” but the heavily armed “officer” turned out to be fake and got arrested.

The 2024 Democratic presidential hopeful was campaigning at a Hispanic Heritage Month event in L.A. Friday when the suspect — posing as a U.S. Marshal — tried to approach him.

The phony fed was carrying two loaded pistols in shoulder holsters and a bunch of ammo, as well as a bogus U.S. Marshals ID badge.

RFK Jr. campaigning

But the guy made a HUGE mistake, identifying himself as a member of Kennedy’s security detail. Of course, Kennedy’s real bodyguards didn’t recognize him and promptly detained him and called police.



8/24/23

BACKGRID

Check out video posted on “X,” formerly Twitter, which shows LAPD officers putting the man in handcuffs and searching his pockets. Criminal charges have yet to be filed.

robert f kennedy

Interestingly, Kennedy’s campaign event was held at the Wilshire Ebell Theater, which is about two miles from the now-demolished Ambassador Hotel, where his father, U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated on June 5, 1968.



