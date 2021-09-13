Richard Dawson and Circle Announce Album, Share New Song: Watch

English songwriter Richard Dawson and Finnish metal act Circle have joined forces on a new album. It’s called Henki and it’s out November 26 via Domino imprint Weird World. “Lily” is the first track they’ve shared from the project, and Dawson appears with snooker pro (and noted techno DJ) Steve Davis in the video, directed by Mika Taanila. Watch that and view the fulltrack list below.

“Lily” was inspired by accounts from Dawson’s mother of supernatural experiences at a Newcastle hospital, according to a press release. Dawson added that the album’s title translates roughly to “spirit.” His last solo record was 2019’s 2020, while Circle’s latest is 2017’s Terminal.

Henki:

01 Cooksonia

02 Ivy

03 Silphium

04 Silene

05 Methuselah

06 Lily

07 Pitcher