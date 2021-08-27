Rina Sawayama Covers Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”: Listen

Rina Sawayama is the latest artist to cover Metallica for the band’s forthcoming compilation The Metallica Blacklist. Sawayama’s contribution to the project is a cover of “Enter Sandman.” Check out her rendition below.

The Metallica Blacklist is out September 10 and includes additional covers from Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, J Balvin, Miley Cyrus, St. Vincent, and many others.

Sawayama released her debut album, Sawayama, last year. Read the 2020 Rising feature “Rina Sawayama on Her Wildly Eclectic and Disarmingly Personal Debut Album.”