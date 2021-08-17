Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe Announces Soundtrack for New Candyman Movie

Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele’s long-awaited Candyman remake will get an original soundtrack courtesy of Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe (of Lichens and 90 Day Men). The Candyman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack hits streaming platforms August 27 (the same day the film is released), with physical formats to follow via Waxwork Records. Today, Lowe has shared lead single “Rows and Towers.” Check that out below.
In addition to Lowe, the Candyman OST will feature Hildur Guðnadóttir on cello and vocals, Matthew Morandi on synths and contrabass, and co-production and engineering from Randall Dunn.
“‘Rows and Towers’ serves as one of many portals in the landscape of Candyman,” Lowe said of the song in press materials. He continued:
