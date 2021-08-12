Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce First Album Together in 14 Years, Share New Song: Listen

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced a new collaborative album. Raise the Roof is the follow-up to their Grammy-winning LP Raising Sand. The new record arrives November 19 via Rounder. Today, Plant and Krauss have shared the lead single “Can’t Let Go”—a track written by Randy Weeks and made famous by Lucinda Williams on Car Wheels on a Gravel Road. Check it out below and scroll down to find the LP art and tracklist.

“We wanted it to move,” Krauss said of the new album in a press release. “We brought other people in, other personalities within the band, and coming back together again in the studio brought a new intimacy to the harmonies.”

Plant added: “You hear something and you go ‘Man, listen to that song, we got to sing that song!’ It’s a vacation, really—the perfect place to go that you least expected to find.”

Raise the Roof is produced by T Bone Burnett, who also worked with Plant and Krauss on Raising Sand. The new album features guitarists Marc Ribot, David Hidalgo, Bill Frisell, and Buddy Miller, drummer Jay Bellerose, bassists Dennis Crouch and Viktor Krauss, and pedal steel guitarist Russ Pahl.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Raise the Roof

Raise the Roof:

01 Quattro (World Drifts In)

02 The Price of Love

03 Go Your Way

04 Trouble With My Lover

05 Searching for My Love

06 Can’t Let Go

07 It Don’t Bother Me

08 You Led Me to the Wrong

09 Last Kind Words Blues

10 High and Lonesome

11 Going Where the Lonely Go

12 Somebody Was Watching Over Me