Rock Hall 2021 Induction Speakers: Taylor Swift for Carole King, Paul McCartney for Foo Fighters

Speakers for the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony have been announced. Presenters for this year’s inductees include Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson (for Carole King), Paul McCartney (for Foo Fighters), Dr. Dre (for LL Cool J), Drew Barrymore (for the Go-Go’s), and Angela Bassett (for Tina Turner). H.E.R., Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, and Bryan Adams will also perform Turner’s songs at the ceremony. Check out the official announcement below.

The Rock Hall ceremony takes place October 30, 2021 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (An HBO and HBO Max special will air at a later date alongside a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel.) Jay-Z and Todd Rundgren will also be inducted, with further honors going to Kraftwerk, Gil Scott-Heron, and others. More speakers are still to be announced.