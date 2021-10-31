Rock Hall 2021: Watch Foo Fighters and Paul McCartney Play the Beatles’ “Get Back”

Foo Fighters were the final musicians to take the stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The band was introduced by Paul McCartney and then performed “Best of You,” “My Hero,” and “Everlong.” After their own acceptance speech, Foo Fighters played the Beatles’ “Get Back” with McCartney. Watch footage from the performances and speeches below.

Carole King, Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, and the Go-Go’s were also part of the 2021 Rock Hall class. The ceremony honored Randy Rhoads, Billy Preston, and LL Cool J with the Musical Excellence Award. Kraftwerk, Gil-Scott Heron, and Charley Patton earned the Early Influence award.

After releasing the new album Medicine at Midnight in February, Foo Fighters took on the Dee Gees moniker for Hail Satin, a collection of Bee Gees covers and live studio takes on Medicine to Midnight tracks.

