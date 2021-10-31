Rock Hall 2021: Watch Jennifer Hudson Cover Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”

Jennifer Hudson performed Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The performance was a tribute to Carole King, who wrote the song and is being inducted to the Hall as a solo artist; in her induction speech, King shouted out Franklin, the first woman artist inducted. Check out the performance and speech below.

King wrote “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” with her husband Gerry Goffin, with whom she was previously inducted into the Hall as a songwriting duo. Earlier this year, Hudson appeared as Franklin in the feature-length biopic Respect.

